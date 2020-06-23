Earnings Scheduled For June 23, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• IHS Markit Inc. (NYSE:INFO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
• Affimed Inc. (NASDAQ:AFMD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $5.93 million.
• China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $55.50 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• La-Z-Boy Inc. (NYSE:LZB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $384.96 million.
• AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $123.62 million.
• Yiren Digital Inc. (NYSE:YRD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $209.46 million.
