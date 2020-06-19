Jabil: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL) moved higher by 3.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 35.09% year over year to $0.37, which beat the estimate of $0.32.

Revenue of $6,336,000,000 rose by 3.26% year over year, which beat the estimate of $5,570,000,000.

Outlook

Q4 EPS expected to be between $0.46 and $0.86.

Q4 revenue expected to be between $5,800,000,000 and $6,600,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jun 19, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/jbl/mediaframe/38702/indexl.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $44.20

52-week low: $17.63

Price action over last quarter: Up 51.66%

Company Profile

Jabil Inc is a United States-based company engaged in providing manufacturing services and solutions. It provides comprehensive electronics design, production and product management services to companies in various industries and end markets. It operates in two segments. The Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) segment, which is the key revenue driver, is focused around leveraging IT, supply chain design and engineering, technologies largely centered on core electronics. The Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) segment is focused on providing engineering solutions, with an emphasis on material sciences, technologies, and healthcare.