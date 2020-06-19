Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For June 19, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 19, 2020 4:44am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $5.63 billion before the opening bell. Jabil shares rose 0.3% to $32.90 in pre-market trading.
  • At Home Group Inc (NYSE: HOME) reported downbeat results for its first quarter on Thursday. At Home shares fell 1.6% to $7.65 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX) to have earned $0.05 per share on revenue of $2.44 billion for the latest quarter. CarMax will release earnings before the markets open. CarMax shares gained 2.3% to $100.20 in pre-market trading.

  • American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales surpassed views. American Software shares dropped 5.2% to $19.01 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ: YTRA) reported a proposed public offering of ordinary shares. However, no terms of the offering were disclosed. Yatra Online shares tumbled 8.3% to $0.89 in the pre-market trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

