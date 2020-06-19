5 Stocks To Watch For June 19, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $5.63 billion before the opening bell. Jabil shares rose 0.3% to $32.90 in pre-market trading.

At Home Group Inc (NYSE: HOME) reported downbeat results for its first quarter on Thursday. At Home shares fell 1.6% to $7.65 in the pre-market trading session.

Analysts are expecting CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX) to have earned $0.05 per share on revenue of $2.44 billion for the latest quarter. CarMax will release earnings before the markets open. CarMax shares gained 2.3% to $100.20 in pre-market trading.

