Earnings Scheduled For June 19, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $5.63 billion.

• CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $2.44 billion.

• Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• LightInTheBox Holding Inc. (NYSE:LITB) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.