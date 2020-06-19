Earnings Scheduled For June 19, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $5.63 billion.
• CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $2.44 billion.
• Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• LightInTheBox Holding Inc. (NYSE:LITB) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
