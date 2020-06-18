Market Overview

Kroger: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2020 7:49am   Comments
Shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) moved lower by 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 69.44% year over year to $1.22, which beat the estimate of $1.09.

Revenue of $41,549,000,000 higher by 11.54% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $40,720,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Kroger hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jun 18, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/kr/mediaframe/38711/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $36.84

52-week low: $20.70

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.62%

Company Overview

Kroger is the leading American grocer, with 2,757 supermarkets operating under several banners throughout the country as of the end of fiscal 2019. Around 82% of stores have pharmacies, while over half also sell fuel. The company also operated more than 300 fine jewelry stores at the end of fiscal 2019. Kroger features a leading private-label offering and manufactures around a third of its own-brand units (and 42% of its grocery own-label assortment) itself, in 35 food production plants nationwide. Kroger is a top-two grocer in 90% of its major markets (as of late 2019, according to Planet Retail and Edge Retail Insight data cited by the company). Virtually all of Kroger's sales come from the United States.

 

