Designer Brands: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2020 7:06am   Comments
Shares of Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) moved higher by 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 525.58% over the past year to ($1.83), which missed the estimate of ($0.60).

Revenue of $482,783,000 declined by 45.05% year over year, which beat the estimate of $481,160,000.

Guidance

Designer Brands hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jun 18, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1213/34920

Price Action

52-week high: $19.93

52-week low: $2.60

Price action over last quarter: Up 131.86%

Company Overview

Designer Brands Inc is a retailer engaged in branded footwear in the United States. It offers a wide selection of brand name and designer dress, casual, and athletic footwear for women and men. Group functions through U.S. Retail segment, the Canada Retail segment, and the Brand Portfolio segment. The U.S. Retail segment includes stores operated in the U.S. under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse banner and its related e-commerce site. The Canada Retail segment includes stores operated in Canada under The Shoe Company, Shoe Warehouse, DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse banners and related e-commerce sites. The Brand Portfolio segment is engaged in sale of wholesale products to retailers and sale of branded products on direct-to-consumer e-commerce sites and other activities.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

