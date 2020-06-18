Market Overview

Recap: Commercial Metals Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2020 7:06am   Comments
Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) rose 1.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 11.94% year over year to $0.59, which beat the estimate of $0.41.

Revenue of $1,342,000,000 declined by 16.44% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,300,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jun 18, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/cmc/mediaframe/38438/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $24.04

Company's 52-week low was at $10.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 48.21%

Company Profile

Commercial Metals operates steel minimills, steel fabrication plants, and metal recycling facilities in the United States and Poland. The company primarily manufactures rebar and structural steel, which are key product categories for the nonresidential construction sector.

 

