Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Regis: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2020 7:05am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS) moved higher by 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 132.43% over the past year to ($0.12), which beat the estimate of ($0.20).

Revenue of $153,783,000 declined by 40.47% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $163,750,000.

Guidance

Regis hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Regis hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jun 18, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.regiscorp.com/investor-relations.html

Price Action

52-week high: $23.27

Company's 52-week low was at $4.22

Price action over last quarter: down 37.42%

Company Description

Regis Corp owns, franchises, and operates beauty salons throughout North America and the United Kingdom. The company's locations provide salon products and services to the mass market, including haircutting, styling, and hair coloring. The vast majority of Regis' salons are in strip malls, shopping centers, and Wal-Mart stores in North America and serve price-conscious customers. The company derives most of its revenue from these locations. The sale of products also contributes a relatively significant percentage of total sales. Regis also operates a smaller portfolio of premium salons across North America and the U.K. The company's major brands include SmartStyle, Cost Cutters, and Supercuts.

 

Related Articles (RGS)

Earnings Scheduled For June 18, 2020
70 Biggest Movers From Friday
50 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
96 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
72 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
54 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com