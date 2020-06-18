Regis: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS) moved higher by 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 132.43% over the past year to ($0.12), which beat the estimate of ($0.20).

Revenue of $153,783,000 declined by 40.47% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $163,750,000.

Guidance

Regis hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Regis hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jun 18, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.regiscorp.com/investor-relations.html

Price Action

52-week high: $23.27

Company's 52-week low was at $4.22

Price action over last quarter: down 37.42%

Company Description

Regis Corp owns, franchises, and operates beauty salons throughout North America and the United Kingdom. The company's locations provide salon products and services to the mass market, including haircutting, styling, and hair coloring. The vast majority of Regis' salons are in strip malls, shopping centers, and Wal-Mart stores in North America and serve price-conscious customers. The company derives most of its revenue from these locations. The sale of products also contributes a relatively significant percentage of total sales. Regis also operates a smaller portfolio of premium salons across North America and the U.K. The company's major brands include SmartStyle, Cost Cutters, and Supercuts.