5 Stocks To Watch For June 18, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $40.45 billion before the opening bell. Kroger shares gained 1.2% to $33.20 in pre-market trading.
- ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE: ABM) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. ABM shares climbed 9.4% to $35.60 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) to have earned $0.40 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion in the latest quarter. Commercial Metals will release earnings before the markets open. Commercial Metals shares rose 1.3% to $19.69 in pre-market trading.
- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) reported downbeat results for its first quarter on Wednesday. Team shares dropped 7.4% to $6.01 in the pre-market trading session.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) reported a $200 million common stock offering. Kratos shares dropped 6.6% to $16.26 in the pre-market trading session.
