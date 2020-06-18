5 Stocks To Watch For June 18, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $40.45 billion before the opening bell. Kroger shares gained 1.2% to $33.20 in pre-market trading.

ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE: ABM) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. ABM shares climbed 9.4% to $35.60 in the pre-market trading session.

(NYSE: ABM) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. ABM shares climbed 9.4% to $35.60 in the pre-market trading session. Analysts are expecting Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) to have earned $0.40 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion in the latest quarter. Commercial Metals will release earnings before the markets open. Commercial Metals shares rose 1.3% to $19.69 in pre-market trading.

