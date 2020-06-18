Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For June 18, 2020

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Kroger Inc. (NYSE:KR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $40.45 billion.

• Commercial Metals Inc. (NYSE:CMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.

• Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $504.21 million.

• Regis Inc. (NYSE:RGS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $163.75 million.

• Lee Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:LEE) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• MediPharm Labs Inc. (OTC:MEDIF) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $200.49 million.

• American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $28.40 million.

• Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.90 million.

• LiveXLive Media Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $10.09 million.

• Urovant Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:UROV) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

 

 

