5 Stocks To Watch For June 17, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2020 4:52am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE: ABM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion after the closing bell. ABM shares slipped 0.1% to $34.10 in pre-market trading.
  • Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. Oracle shares fell 3.3% to $52.80 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Norwegian Cruise Line Holding Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) announced plans to extend the suspension of its cruise voyages to October. The cruises were previously expected to be in the sea by August. Norwegian Cruise shares tumbled 8.4% to $19.20 in the pre-market trading session.

  • Analysts expect Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) to post quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $247.2 million after the closing bell. Team shares gained 7.4% to $6.66 in pre-market trading.
  • Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) reported a wider loss for its first quarter. Groupon lost $7.53 per share in the quarter, versus a year-ago net loss of $1.49 per share. Excluding items, the company posted a loss of $1.63 per share. Its sales dropped 35% to $374.2 million. Groupon shares climbed 4.1% to $28.35 in the pre-market trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

Thank You

