5 Stocks To Watch For June 17, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE: ABM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion after the closing bell. ABM shares slipped 0.1% to $34.10 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: ABM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion after the closing bell. ABM shares slipped 0.1% to $34.10 in pre-market trading. Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. Oracle shares fell 3.3% to $52.80 in the pre-market trading session.

(NYSE: ORCL) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. Oracle shares fell 3.3% to $52.80 in the pre-market trading session. Norwegian Cruise Line Holding Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) announced plans to extend the suspension of its cruise voyages to October. The cruises were previously expected to be in the sea by August. Norwegian Cruise shares tumbled 8.4% to $19.20 in the pre-market trading session.

