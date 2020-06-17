Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For June 17, 2020

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2020 4:21am
Earnings Scheduled For June 17, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) is estimated to report earnings for it's fourth quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• ABM Indus Inc. (NYSE:ABM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

• Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $247.20 million.

• Hudson Inc. (NYSE:HUD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $341.66 million.

• Ashford Inc. (AMEX:AINC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $90.65 million.

• TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) Inc. (AMEX:TAT) is estimated to report earnings for it's first quarter.

• Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) is estimated to report earnings for it's fourth quarter.

 

