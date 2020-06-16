5 Stocks To Watch For June 16, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $10.90 billion after the closing bell. Oracle shares gained 2% to $54.33 in after-hours trading.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) reported upbeat results for its second quarter on Monday. The company said it expects Q3 new orders of 12,800 to 13,000 and deliveries in a range of 13,200 to 13,400. Lennar shares gained 7.2% to close at $63.50 on Monday.

Analysts are expecting Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) to have earned $0.08 per share on revenue of $380.22 million in the latest quarter. Groupon will release earnings after the markets close. Groupon shares rose 1% to $24.42 in after-hours trading.

