5 Stocks To Watch For June 16, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $10.90 billion after the closing bell. Oracle shares gained 2% to $54.33 in after-hours trading.
- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) reported upbeat results for its second quarter on Monday. The company said it expects Q3 new orders of 12,800 to 13,000 and deliveries in a range of 13,200 to 13,400. Lennar shares gained 7.2% to close at $63.50 on Monday.
- Analysts are expecting Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) to have earned $0.08 per share on revenue of $380.22 million in the latest quarter. Groupon will release earnings after the markets close. Groupon shares rose 1% to $24.42 in after-hours trading.
- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) reported a proposed public offering of common stock. However, no terms of the offering were disclosed. Celldex Therapeutics shares dropped 2.1% to $10.49 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect H & R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB) to post quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion after the closing bell. H&R Block shares rose 2% to $18.10 in after-hours trading.
