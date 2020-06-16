Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For June 16, 2020

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 16, 2020 4:04am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $152.30 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $380.22 million.

• Oracle Inc. (NYSE:ORCL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $10.90 billion.

• H&R Block Inc. (NYSE:HRB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion.

• InnerWorkings Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $270.75 million.

• Vince Holding Inc. (NYSE:VNCE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $36.80 million.

• Volt Information Sciences, Inc. Common Stock Inc. (AMEX:VOLT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $209.50 million.

• ClearSign Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CLIR) is estimated to report earnings for it's first quarter.

• GAN Inc. (NASDAQ:GAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $8.09 million.

 

