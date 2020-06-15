5 Stocks To Watch For June 15, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd (NYSE: JKS) to report quarterly earnings of $1.00 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion before the opening bell. JinkoSolar shares gained 0.5% to $17.94 in pre-market trading.
- AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN) announced an agreement with Europe's Inclusive Vaccines Alliance (IVA) to supply 400 million doses of its coronavirus vaccines by the end of the year. AstraZeneca shares rose 0.9% to $51.91 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts are expecting Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) to have earned $0.55 per share on revenue of $151.35 million in the latest quarter. Motorcar Parts of America will release earnings before the markets open. Motorcar Parts of America shares gained 5.7% to close at $15.89 on Friday.
- AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is in talks with various companies to sell its Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment subsidiary, according to CNBC. AT&T shares fell 1.3% to $30.09 in the pre-market trading session.
- Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCVX) shares climbed more than 63% on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $16 per share. Vaxcyte shares slipped 1.3% to $25.80 in pre-market trading.
