5 Stocks To Watch For June 15, 2020

Wall Street expects JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd (NYSE: JKS) to report quarterly earnings of $1.00 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion before the opening bell. JinkoSolar shares gained 0.5% to $17.94 in pre-market trading.

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN) announced an agreement with Europe's Inclusive Vaccines Alliance (IVA) to supply 400 million doses of its coronavirus vaccines by the end of the year. AstraZeneca shares rose 0.9% to $51.91 in pre-market trading.

Analysts are expecting Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) to have earned $0.55 per share on revenue of $151.35 million in the latest quarter. Motorcar Parts of America will release earnings before the markets open. Motorcar Parts of America shares gained 5.7% to close at $15.89 on Friday.

