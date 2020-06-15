Earnings Scheduled For June 15, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• JinkoSolar Holding Co Inc. (NYSE:JKS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $151.35 million.

• Centogene Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $14.71 million.

• Townsquare Media Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Limbach Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $134.50 million.

• MamaMancini's Holdings Inc. (OTC:MMMB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $10.69 million.

• Flower One Hldgs Inc. (OTC:FLOOF) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• VOXX International Inc. (NASDAQ:VOXX) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.