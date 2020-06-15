Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For June 15, 2020

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2020 4:04am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For June 15, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• JinkoSolar Holding Co Inc. (NYSE:JKS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $151.35 million.

• Centogene Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $14.71 million.

• Townsquare Media Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Limbach Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $134.50 million.

• MamaMancini's Holdings Inc. (OTC:MMMB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $10.69 million.

• Flower One Hldgs Inc. (OTC:FLOOF) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• VOXX International Inc. (NASDAQ:VOXX) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

 

Related Articles (JKS + CNTG)

The Week Ahead In Biotech: FDA Decisions In The Cards For Merck, Epizyme, Evoke And Ultragenyx
19 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
18 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
60 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Why JinkoSolar's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
33 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com