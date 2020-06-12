Recap: Virco Manufacturing Q1 Earnings

Shares of Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC) moved higher by 4% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 50.00% year over year to ($0.30), which missed the estimate of ($0.22).

Revenue of $17,599,000 declined by 34.56% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $26,100,000.

Outlook

Virco Manufacturing hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Virco Manufacturing hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $5.00

Company's 52-week low was at $1.82

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.23%

Company Description

Virco Manufacturing Corp is engaged in the designing, producing, and distributing quality furniture for the commercial and education markets. The company manufactures an assortment of products, including mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, and activity tables, folding chairs, and folding tables. Its primary furniture lines are constructed of tubular metal legs and frames, combined with wood and plastic tops, plastic seats and backs, upholstered seats and backs, and upholstered rigid polyethylene and polypropylene shells. Geographically, it operates in the United States and Canada.