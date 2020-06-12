Recap: FuelCell Energy Q2 Earnings

Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) moved higher by 21% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 96.60% year over year to ($0.07), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.07).

Revenue of $18,880,000 rose by 104.86% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $15,550,000.

Guidance

FuelCell Energy hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

FuelCell Energy hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jun 12, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.fce.com%2Fevents%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2370964&sessionid=1&key=96AD319C4AC4FF6613C6F799AC939BBB®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $3.42

52-week low: $0.13

Price action over last quarter: Up 91.95%

Company Description

FuelCell Energy Inc is a fuel-cell power company. FuelCell designs manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services fuel-cell products, which efficiently convert chemical energy in fuels into electricity through a series of chemical reactions. It serves various industries such as Industrial, Wastewater treatment, Commercial and Hospitality, Data centers and Communications, Education and Healthcare, and others. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States followed by South Korea.