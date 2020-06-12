Market Overview

Recap: AG Mortgage Investment Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 12, 2020 7:34am   Comments
Shares of AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE:MITT) moved higher by 2.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 3428.89% year over year to ($14.98).

Revenue of $20,297,000 up by 11.84% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $22,150,000.

Outlook

AG Mortgage Investment hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

AG Mortgage Investment hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jun 12, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI:4;F:QS!10100&ShowUUID=C5BBC201-5E03-4521-B0D8-E946051AC000&LangLocaleID=1033&Referrer=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.agmortgageinvestmenttrust.com%2Fnews-releases%2Fnews-release-details%2Fag-mortgage-investment-trust-inc-schedules-first-quarter-2020

Technicals

52-week high: $16.70

Company's 52-week low was at $1.46

Price action over last quarter: down 64.13%

Company Overview

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It focuses on investing in, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets, which the company refers to as its target assets. It also focuses on investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued or guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise.

 

Thank You

