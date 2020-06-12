5 Stocks To Watch For June 12, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales fell short of expectations. The company also issued downbeat guidance for the third quarter. Adobe shares climbed 4.2% to $404.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter on Thursday. Lululemon shares declined 5.1% to $292.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ: HOFT) to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $106.61 million before the opening bell. Hooker Furniture shares dropped 6.3% to close at $18.46 on Thursday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Sony Corp (NYSE: SNE) launched its first main event for the PlayStation 5. Sony revealed not one, but two versions of the PlayStation 5: The expected PS5 and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. Sony shares gained 0.8% to $67.88 in after-hours trading.
- PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) reported weaker-than-expected first-quarter results following the coronavirus pandemic. PVH shares tumbled 5.2% to $50.00 in after-hours trading.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas