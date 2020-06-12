5 Stocks To Watch For June 12, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales fell short of expectations. The company also issued downbeat guidance for the third quarter. Adobe shares climbed 4.2% to $404.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter on Thursday. Lululemon shares declined 5.1% to $292.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Wall Street expects Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ: HOFT) to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $106.61 million before the opening bell. Hooker Furniture shares dropped 6.3% to close at $18.46 on Thursday.

