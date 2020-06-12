Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For June 12, 2020

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 12, 2020 4:12am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For June 12, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Bitauto Hldgs Inc. (NYSE:BITA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $243.95 million.

• Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $472.30 million.

• Hooker Furniture Inc. (NASDAQ:HOFT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $106.61 million.

• FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $15.55 million.

• AG Mortgage Investment Inc. (NYSE:MITT) is expected to report earnings for it's first quarter.

• Optical Cable Inc. (NASDAQ:OCC) is estimated to report earnings for it's second quarter.
 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Azure Power Global Inc. (NYSE:AZRE) is estimated to report earnings for it's fourth quarter.

• Globus Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:GLBS) is estimated to report earnings for it's first quarter.

 

Related Articles (FCEL + BITA)

60 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
61 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
20 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For June 9, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com