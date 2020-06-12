Earnings Scheduled For June 12, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Bitauto Hldgs Inc. (NYSE:BITA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $243.95 million.

• Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $472.30 million.

• Hooker Furniture Inc. (NASDAQ:HOFT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $106.61 million.

• FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $15.55 million.

• AG Mortgage Investment Inc. (NYSE:MITT) is expected to report earnings for it's first quarter.

• Optical Cable Inc. (NASDAQ:OCC) is estimated to report earnings for it's second quarter.



Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Azure Power Global Inc. (NYSE:AZRE) is estimated to report earnings for it's fourth quarter.

• Globus Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:GLBS) is estimated to report earnings for it's first quarter.