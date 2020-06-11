Market Overview

PVH: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2020 4:24pm   Comments
Shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) fell 1% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 223.17% over the past year to ($3.03), which missed the estimate of ($1.28).

Revenue of $1,344,000,000 declined by 42.95% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,400,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $108.06

52-week low: $28.40

Price action over last quarter: Up 65.42%

Company Description

PVH designs and markets branded apparel in more than 40 countries. Its key fashion categories include men's dress shirts, ties, sportswear, underwear, and jeans. PVH's leading designer brands, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, generate about 85% of its revenue. PVH also owns several smaller brands, including IZOD, Van Heusen, and ARROW, and licenses brands from third parties. PVH distributes its clothing wholesale to retailers and through company-owned stores. The company traces its history to 1881 and is based in New York City.

