Recap: Adobe Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2020 4:21pm   Comments
Shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) rose 5% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 33.88% year over year to $2.45, which beat the estimate of $2.33.

Revenue of $3,128,000,000 higher by 13.99% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $3,160,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Q3 EPS expected between $2.40 and $2.40.

Q3 revenue expected between $3,150,000,000 and $3,150,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jun 11, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.adobe.com/investor-relations/calendar.html

Technicals

52-week high: $409.98

52-week low: $255.13

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.55%

Company Description

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

