Dave & Buster's Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2020 4:20pm   Comments
Shares of Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) fell 2% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 189.38% over the past year to ($1.01), which missed the estimate of ($0.78).

Revenue of $159,806,000 declined by 56.05% year over year, which missed the estimate of $176,770,000.

Guidance

Dave & Buster's Enter hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high was at $52.11

52-week low was at $4.61

Price action over last quarter: Up 42.21%

Company Overview

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc owns and operates nearly a hundred entertainment and dining establishments in the United States where customers can eat, drink, play games, and watch televised sports. The play division includes amusement, simulation, and video games, accounts for more than half of total company revenue. Food and beverage accounts for the rest. About one third of food and beverage revenue comes from alcoholic drinks, with the rest coming from food and nonalcoholic beverages.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News After-Hours Center

