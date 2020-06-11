Market Overview

Lululemon Reports Q1 Earnings Miss
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 11, 2020 4:17pm   Comments
Lululemon Reports Q1 Earnings Miss

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) reported quarterly earnings of 22 cents per share on Thursday, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 25 cents by 12%. This is a 70.27% decrease over earnings of 74 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $652 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $678.75 million by 3.94%. This is a 16.66% decrease over sales of $782.32 million the same period last year.

"I'm proud of how Lululemon has navigated these unexpected and unprecedented times. We are learning more every day about our guests -- how they enjoy interacting with us online and what makes them comfortable as stores reopen," said Calvin McDonald, CEO of Lululemon.

After falling 4.6% in the regular session, Lululemon shares were trading 6.2% lower at $289 in Thursday’s after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $324.76 and a 52-week low of $128.84.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

