Jiayin Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) moved higher by 27% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 96.05% over the past year to $0.03, which missed the estimate of $0.14.

Revenue of $44,278,000 declined by 59.37% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $49,160,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Jiayin Gr hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jun 11, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/r799ex4e

Technicals

52-week high: $30.00

52-week low: $1.60

Price action over last quarter: Up 242.59%

Company Description

Jiayin Group Inc is an online individual finance marketplace in China. It connects individual investors and individual borrowers. The company is focused on the online individual finance segment which facilitates mid-to long-term loans. It generates revenues from fees charged for its services in matching investors and borrowers and for other services that the firm provides over the term of a loan. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the People's Republic of China.