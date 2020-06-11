7 Stocks To Watch For June 11, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE) to report quarterly loss at $2.14 per share on revenue of $273.86 million before the opening bell. Childrens Place shares dropped 4.3% to $45.00 in after-hours trading.

Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) issued a business update for the first-quarter. The retailer's net sales dropped 60.4% year-over-year to $286.7 million in the quarter. Tailored Brands posted an adjusted profit of $29.7 million. Tailored Brands shares climbed 21.8% to $1.51 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) to have earned 2.33 per share on revenue of $31.6 billion for the latest quarter. Adobe shares fell 0.5% to $404.70 in after-hours trading.

A European food delivery company, Just EatTakeaway.com N.V. announced plans to buy Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) in an all-stock deal, which values Grubhub at $75.15 per share. Grubhub shares gained 4.4% to $61.65 in the after-hours trading session.

