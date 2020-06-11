Earnings Scheduled For June 11, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Children's Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $273.86 million.

• John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Common Stock Inc. (NYSE:JW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $453.49 million.

• AstroNova Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $29.75 million.

• HEXO Inc. (NYSE:HEXO) is expected to report earnings for it's third quarter.

• Jiayin Gr Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $49.16 million.

• Aurora Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:JG) is expected to report earnings for it's first quarter.

• Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) is estimated to report earnings for it's second quarter.

• Tsakos Energy Navigation Inc. (NYSE:TNP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $154.71 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $3.16 billion.

• PVH Inc. (NYSE:PVH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $678.75 million.

• Dave & Buster's Enter Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $176.77 million.

• RF Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RFIL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $12.92 million.

• SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $7.40 million.

• Zedge, Inc. Class B Common Stock Inc. (AMEX:ZDGE) is estimated to report earnings for it's third quarter.