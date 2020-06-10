Market Overview

Recap: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 10, 2020 10:24am   Comments
Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) fell 10.1% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 3605.26% year over year to ($6.66), which may not compare to the estimate of ($1.10).

Revenue of $306,065,000 decreased by 25.33% year over year, which missed the estimate of $333,840,000.

Outlook

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jun 10, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.redrobin.com/

Technicals

52-week high: $37.29

52-week low: $4.04

Price action over last quarter: down 42.56%

Company Description

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc is a restaurant operator. The company develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants and fast-casual restaurants in North America. Its brands are Red Robin, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Red Robin America's Gourmet Burgers and Spirits, Red Robin Burger Works, YUMMM, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, and Red Robin Royalty names and logos. The company's revenue consists of sales from restaurant operations, gift card breakage, franchise royalties and fees, and other miscellaneous revenue.

 

