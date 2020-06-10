Graham: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM) decreased 6.4% after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 25.00% year over year to $0.06, which beat the estimate of ($0.14).

Revenue of $23,082,000 decreased by 2.36% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $22,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Graham hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Graham hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jun 10, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=138653

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $23.77

Company's 52-week low was at $10.36

Price action over last quarter: down 27.41%

Company Description

Graham Corporation manufactures and sells critical equipment for the energy, defense and chemical/petrochemical industries based with emphasis on the United States. Its suite of products includes ejectors, surface condensers, and liquid vacuum pumps. For the defense industry, its equipment is used in nuclear propulsion power systems for the U.S. Navy. For the chemical and petrochemical industries, its equipment is used in fertilizer, ethylene, methanol and downstream chemical facilities. The company derives its revenue from the sale of heat transfer equipment.