Crown Crafts: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) decreased 5% after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 14.29% year over year to $0.16, which beat the estimate of $0.13.

Revenue of $20,307,000 decreased by 6.49% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $20,400,000.

Looking Ahead

Crown Crafts hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Crown Crafts hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jun 10, 2020

Time: 02:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1002/34759

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $7.93

52-week low: $4.13

Price action over last quarter: down 22.35%

Company Description

Crown Crafts Inc operates in the infant and toddler products segment of the consumer products industry through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The infant and toddler products segment consists of infant and toddler bedding, bibs, soft bath products, disposable products, and accessories. The company serves a diverse range of customers including mass merchants, mid-tier retailers, juvenile specialty stores, value channel stores, grocery and drug stores, restaurants, internet accounts and wholesale clubs. Its products are marketed under a variety of Company-owned trademarks, under trademarks licensed from others and as private label goods.