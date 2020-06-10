Market Overview

6 Stocks To Watch For June 10, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 10, 2020 4:41am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE: UNFI) to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $6.67 billion before the opening bell. United Natural Foods shares rose 0.7% to $22.60 in pre-market trading.
  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) reported a wider-than-expected loss for its first quarter, while sales also missed expectations. GameStop shares dropped 6.8% to $4.62 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $313.34 million before the opening bell. Guess will release earnings before the markets open. Guess shares slipped 2.9% to $12.39 in pre-market trading.

  • Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday. Verint shares dipped 8.7% to $45.50 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts expect Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $388.27 million before the opening bell. Chico's FAS shares gained 0.5% to $2.11 in pre-market trading.
  • Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) reported downbeat results for its first quarter. However, the company said it has reopened around 90% of its stores till date. Five Below shares jumped 9.8% to $114.11 in the pre-market trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

