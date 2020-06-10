6 Stocks To Watch For June 10, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE: UNFI) to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $6.67 billion before the opening bell. United Natural Foods shares rose 0.7% to $22.60 in pre-market trading.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) reported a wider-than-expected loss for its first quarter, while sales also missed expectations. GameStop shares dropped 6.8% to $4.62 in the pre-market trading session.

Analysts are expecting Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $313.34 million before the opening bell. Guess will release earnings before the markets open. Guess shares slipped 2.9% to $12.39 in pre-market trading.

