Earnings Scheduled For June 10, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $6.67 billion.
• Chico's FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $388.27 million.
• Guess Inc. (NYSE:GES) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $313.34 million.
• Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $333.84 million.
• Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) is expected to report earnings for it's first quarter.
• Crown Crafts Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $20.40 million.
• Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $119.82 million.
• Graham Inc. (NYSE:GHM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $22.00 million.
• Tuniu Inc. (NASDAQ:TOUR) is estimated to report earnings for it's first quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Oxford Industries Inc. (NYSE:OXM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $186.54 million.
• StarTek Inc. (NYSE:SRT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $164.53 million.
• Streamline Health Solns Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.58 million.
• Mitcham Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) is estimated to report earnings for it's first quarter.
• Neptune Wellness Solns Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) is expected to report earnings for it's four quarter.
• 500.com Inc. (NYSE:WBAI) is estimated to report earnings for it's first quarter.
