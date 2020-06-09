Why Conn's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Conn's (NASDAQ: CONN) shares are trading lower on Tuesday after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter results.

The company reported quarterly losses of $1.89 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate by $1.57.

The company reported quarterly sales of $317.16 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $309.86 million by 2.36%. This is a 10.28% decrease over sales of $353.51 million the same period last year.

Conn's shares were trading down 22.32% at $8.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $27.57 and a 52-week low of $2.83.

