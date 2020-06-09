Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Struggling Macy's Beats Street Estimates With Early Q1 Numbers
Drew Levine , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 09, 2020 4:24pm   Comments
Share:
Struggling Macy's Beats Street Estimates With Early Q1 Numbers

What Happened: Retail giant Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M) posted preliminary first-quarter results Tuesday, headlined by a loss of $2.03 per share, better than the $2.33-per-share loss the Street was expecting.

The preliminary sales figure of $3.02 billion beat a $3.01-billion estimate. 

The company has also announced $4.5 billion in emergency funding.

Macy’s showed a 45% year-over-year drop in in sales and a 17% spike in debit as the company worked to survive the pandemic.

The balance sheet also shows how Macy’s worked to cut costs. Sales, general and administrative expenses are down almost $500 million from the $2.1 billion spent in the first quarter of 2019 .

Why It Matters: Investors have been anticipating Macy’s recovery: the stock is up 70% in less than a month but is still down 40% year-to-date.

The retail industry has seen a wave of bankruptcy filings, including J C Penney Company Inc (OTCMKTS: JCPNQ). 

What’s Next For Macy's: Macy's Chairman and CEO Jeff Gennette focused on the reopening of 450 Macy's stores and a surge in e-commerce sales in a Tuesday press release. 
Stores are exceeding expectations and Macy’s is offering curbside pick-up, the CEO said.

“We are seeing strong sell-through of seasonal merchandise and anticipate that we will exit the second quarter in a clean inventory position.”

The stock ended Tuesday's sesison down 7.31% at $8.87. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (M)

This Week's Spotlights: Economic Data, Earnings, COVID-19 Recovery
20 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Fall; Fed Meeting In Focus
Macy's Raises $4.5B In Funding To Navigate Post-Pandemic Reopenings
Cramer Advises His Viewers On Corteva, Macy's And More
70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: e-commerce retailEarnings News Guidance Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com