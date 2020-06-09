Conn's: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) moved higher by 1.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 425.86% over the past year to ($1.89), which missed the estimate of ($0.32).

Revenue of $317,160,000 decreased by 10.28% year over year, which beat the estimate of $309,860,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conn's hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jun 09, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=139532

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $27.57

52-week low: $2.83

Price action over last quarter: Up 177.11%

Company Overview

Conn's Inc is a United-States-based specialty retailer primarily engaged in the sale of durable consumer goods and related services. The company operates through two segments. The retail segment sells a broad range of merchandise, including furniture and mattress products, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office products. The credit segment provides credit solutions for credit constrained consumers based on customer risk and income level. A material portion of the company's customers finance purchases through its credit segment. The company focuses its business in the U.S., and generates most of its revenue from the retail segment.