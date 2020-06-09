Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Exela Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 09, 2020 7:05am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) rose 11% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 41.67% over the past year to ($0.34), which missed the estimate of ($0.15).

Revenue of $393,600,000 declined by 1.50% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $388,420,000.

Looking Ahead

Exela Technologies hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $3.20

Company's 52-week low was at $0.09

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.66%

Company Description

Exela Technologies Inc is a location-agnostic business process automation (BPA) leader combining industry specific and multi industry enterprise software and solutions. The Company's BPA suite of solutions are deployed in banking, healthcare, insurance and other industries. The company is focused on work flow automation, attended and un-attended cognitive automation, digital mail rooms, print communications, and payment processing with deployments across the globe. The company partners with customers to improve user experience and quality through operational efficiency. It serves over 4,000 customers through a secure, cloud-enabled delivery model.

 

Related Articles (XELA)

17 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
20 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
16 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
16 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
32 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
16 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com