Exela Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) rose 11% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 41.67% over the past year to ($0.34), which missed the estimate of ($0.15).

Revenue of $393,600,000 declined by 1.50% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $388,420,000.

Looking Ahead

Exela Technologies hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $3.20

Company's 52-week low was at $0.09

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.66%

Company Description

Exela Technologies Inc is a location-agnostic business process automation (BPA) leader combining industry specific and multi industry enterprise software and solutions. The Company's BPA suite of solutions are deployed in banking, healthcare, insurance and other industries. The company is focused on work flow automation, attended and un-attended cognitive automation, digital mail rooms, print communications, and payment processing with deployments across the globe. The company partners with customers to improve user experience and quality through operational efficiency. It serves over 4,000 customers through a secure, cloud-enabled delivery model.