7 Stocks To Watch For June 9, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $700.79 million before the opening bell. Tiffany shares fell 1% to $121.00 in pre-market trading.
- Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded views. Casey's shares dropped 4.3% to $162.25 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $300.19 million before the opening bell. Conn's shares gained 1.2% to $11.41 in pre-market trading.
- Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) reported downbeat results for its third quarter on Monday. Stitch Fix shares tumbled 7.3% to $23.11 in the pre-market trading session.
- Before the markets open, Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.87 per share on revenue of $879.49 million. Signet shares fell 2.2% to $16.50 in pre-market trading.
- Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ: RTRX) reported a proposed public offering of common stock. However, no terms of the offering were disclosed. Retrophin shares dropped 3.4% to $15.98 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts are expecting GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) to have earned $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion in the recent quarter. GameStop will release earnings after the closing bell. GameStop shares rose 1.8% to $5.10 in pre-market trading.
