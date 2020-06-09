7 Stocks To Watch For June 9, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $700.79 million before the opening bell. Tiffany shares fell 1% to $121.00 in pre-market trading.

Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded views. Casey's shares dropped 4.3% to $162.25 in the pre-market trading session.

Analysts expect Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $300.19 million before the opening bell. Conn's shares gained 1.2% to $11.41 in pre-market trading.

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) reported downbeat results for its third quarter on Monday. Stitch Fix shares tumbled 7.3% to $23.11 in the pre-market trading session.

