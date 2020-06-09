Earnings Scheduled For June 9, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Tiffany Inc. (NYSE:TIF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $700.79 million.

• Conn's Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $300.19 million.

• HD Supply Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• Signet Jewelers Inc. (NYSE:SIG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.87 per share on revenue of $879.49 million.

• Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $317.80 million.

• Brown Forman Inc (NYSE:BF.B) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $687.08 million.

• FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $15.55 million.

• Movado Group Inc. (NYSE:MOV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $81.00 million.

• Quotient Inc. (NASDAQ:QTNT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $7.93 million.

• Wanda Sports Group Co Inc. (NASDAQ:WSG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $120.04 million.

• Lovesac Inc. (NASDAQ:LOVE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $47.20 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:AMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $951.43 million.

• GameStop Inc. (NYSE:GME) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $239.98 million.

• Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $323.29 million.

• Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $72.77 million.

• None Inc. (None:BPMX) is estimated to report earnings for it's first quarter.

• Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.

• Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $31.18 million.

• Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $27.76 million.

• Limoneira Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $40.70 million.

• Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock Inc. (AMEX:SENS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $930.00 thousand.