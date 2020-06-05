Should Salesforce Shareholders Rejoice or Be Concerned?

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) will have its annual meeting of stockholders on Thursday, June 11, 2020, but in virtual form. The stock of the global leader in CRM tumbled immediately following its recent first-quarter results. The months before and at the initial phase of the pandemic were exceptionally good. But it is the second-quarter and full-year fiscal 2021 guidance for the year ending Jan. 31, 2021 that resulted in a downgrade. Yet despite the damage and costs brought on by COVID-19, its shareholders have a lot of positive development to rejoice in.

Impressive growth considering the circumstances

Considering the global climate, the fact that Salesforce continued to grow at a fast pace is beyond admirable. Moreover, highlights from the start of the year include the largest deal that Salesforce ever booked with AT&T (NYSE: T). The telecommunications giant will be building a new unified view of all its customer data using Salesforce. It will begin upgrading its services to create a better customer experience during the summer.

Market domination

As for fiscal 2021, the CRM giant clearly dominated the market with $20 billion of expected annual sales. In addition, the pandemic accelerated the switch to cloud computing. Over recent months, businesses have rushed to implement work-from-home solutions. This is expected to only further boost the company's SaaS businesses. As for 2019, it was well ahead of SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) and Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) with 18.4% in market share as opposed to 5.3% and 5.2% respectively, according to research firm IDC.

Altered Revenue Structure

While Salesforce has been known as a SaaS powerhouse throughout its entire 21-year existence, this has now changed. Its largest and fastest-growing business is now "Platform and Other" as it topped Service, Sales, Marketing, and Commerce. Moreover, the shape of the enterprise is continually evolving. That's a profound development for a company that occupies third place on the Cloud list. It is just behind the mighty Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Moreover, this is a very clear indicator that the world's top cloud providers are doing everything in their power to enhance their offerings. The cloud is after all becoming the new IT foundation of the digital economy.

Going strong despite headwinds

Overall, this software giant proved it managed to become and remain an essential ingredient of many organizations' operational needs. And what's even more impressive, it maintained its status during such difficult times. The mega-cap cloud computing leader that has a current market cap of $157 billion, along with growing sales of nearly 20% and stable free cash flow amid a deep recession, is still in an admirable position. And one that is surely envied by its many peers. This tech giant has plenty of liquidity to continue aggressively investing its development along with taking care of both its customers and employees. Moreover, the pace of digital transformation is only accelerating with lifestyles getting significantly altered by COVID-19. And like one of the pioneers leading this transformation, Salesforce has nothing to fear as it is both changing and thriving in the current climate.

