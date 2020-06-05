Recap: Tribune Publishing Q1 Earnings

Shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 1200.00% year over year to ($0.99), which may not compare to the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $216,485,000 declined by 11.47% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $214,320,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jun 05, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vioikbw6

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $13.86

52-week low: $4.91

Price action over last quarter: down 3.32%

Company Description

Tribune Publishing Co is a print and online media company that publishes various newspapers and websites. It creates and distribute content across its media portfolio, offering integrated marketing, media, and business services to consumers and advertisers, including digital solutions and advertising opportunities. The company manages its business as two distinct segments, M and X. Segment M is comprised of the company's media groups excluding their digital revenues and related digital expenses, except digital subscription revenues when bundled with a print subscription. Segment X includes the company's digital revenues and related digital expenses from local Tribune websites, third party websites, mobile applications, digital only subscriptions, Tribune Content Agency and BestReviews.