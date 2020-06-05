6 Stocks To Watch For June 5, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter, but withdrew its annual billings guidance. Amazon and Slack also announced a strategic partnership in a bid to compete with Microsoft’s Teams. Slack shares dropped 11.2% to $33.70 in the pre-market trading session.

(NASDAQ: TPCO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $214.32 million before the opening bell. Tribune Publishing shares gained 4.1% to close at $9.90 on Thursday. Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter on Thursday. Zumiez shares fell 2.6% to $28.43 in the pre-market trading session.

