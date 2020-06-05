6 Stocks To Watch For June 5, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter, but withdrew its annual billings guidance. Amazon and Slack also announced a strategic partnership in a bid to compete with Microsoft’s Teams. Slack shares dropped 11.2% to $33.70 in the pre-market trading session.
- Wall Street expects Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ: TPCO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $214.32 million before the opening bell. Tribune Publishing shares gained 4.1% to close at $9.90 on Thursday.
- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter on Thursday. Zumiez shares fell 2.6% to $28.43 in the pre-market trading session.
- Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MNLO) reported a common stock offering. However, no size of the offering was disclosed. Menlo Therapeutics shares dropped 14% to $1.90 in the pre-market trading session.
- Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) reported in-line earnings for its second quarter, while sales exceeded views by a slight margin. Broadcom shares rose 1.1% to $312.20 in pre-market trading.
- Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE: COO) reported weaker-than-expected results for its latest quarter. Cooper Companies shares dropped 6% to $295.00 in pre-market trading.
