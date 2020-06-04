Recap: Orion Energy Systems Q4 Earnings

Shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) rose 2.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 33.33% over the past year to ($0.02), which missed the estimate of $0.03.

Revenue of $25,892,000 up by 15.37% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $28,080,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jun 04, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sdsuzfx3

Technicals

52-week high: $6.40

52-week low: $1.93

Price action over last quarter: down 4.31%

Company Description

Orion Energy Systems Inc is a developer, manufacturer, and seller of lighting and energy management systems. Its activities are carried out through three reportable segments: U.S. Markets (USM), Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). USM segment sells commercial lighting systems and energy management systems to the wholesale contractor markets. OES segment develops and sells lighting products and provides construction and engineering services for commercial lighting and energy management systems. ODS segment focuses on selling lighting products through manufacturer representative agencies and a network of broadline North American distributors. The company serves the energy service companies, electrical contractors, national accounts, and electrical distributors.