JM Smucker: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 04, 2020 7:27am   Comments
Shares of JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM) fell 3.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 23.56% year over year to $2.57, which beat the estimate of $2.29.

Revenue of $2,092,000,000 up by 9.99% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,060,000,000.

Looking Ahead

J. M. Smucker said it expects FY21 adjusted EPS of $7.90-$8.30 and net sales to decline 1%-2%.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jun 04, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investors.jmsmucker.com/events-presentations

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $125.87

52-week low: $91.88

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.12%

Company Profile

J.M. Smucker is a packaged food company that primarily operates in the U.S. retail channel (86% of 2019 revenue), but also in U.S. food-service (10%), and international (4%). Its largest category is pet food and treats (38% of 2019 revenue), with popular brands such as Milk-Bone, Meow Mix, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits, Nature's Recipe, Natural Balance, and Rachael Ray Nutrish. Its second- largest category is coffee (32%) with the number-two brand Folgers and number-six Dunkin' Donuts. Other large categories are peanut butter (10%), with number-one Jif and number-three Smucker's, fruit spreads (4%) with number-one Smucker's, frozen hand-held foods (4%) with number-one Uncrustables, and oils (3%) with number-two Crisco.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

