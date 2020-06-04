Recap: Navistar International Q2 Earnings

Shares of Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) rose 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share came in at ($0.38), which beat the estimate of ($0.41).

Revenue of $1,925,000,000 declined by 35.75% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,870,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Navistar International hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $9,250,000,000 and $9,750,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jun 04, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=lobby20.jsp&eventid=2326732&sessionid=1&key=8A0B92CD1A591BB09C20339DD09AC76D&eventuserid=304876143

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $38.00

Company's 52-week low was at $15.01

Price action over last quarter: down 27.96%

Company Description

Navistar is a manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, school buses, military vehicles, and diesel engines. Its principle markets are North America and Latin America. Its trucks are sold through over 800 dealers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It currently commands a 17% share for its core products, which include class 6 through 8 trucks and school buses. The company previously struggled to develop an unconventional diesel emission technology, or EGR, to meet 2010 EPA guidelines, which caused its market share to plummet to 16% in 2015 from 36% in 2009. In 2019, manufacturing revenues were approximately $11 billion.