Recap: Greenlane Holdings Q1 Earnings

Shares of Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) rose 4.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share came in ($0.49), which may not compare to the estimate of ($0.12).

Revenue of $33,868,000 decreased by 32.13% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $32,560,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jun 04, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.gnln.com/events/event-details/greenlane-holdings-inc-first-quarter-earnings-conference-call-0

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $15.98

Company's 52-week low was at $1.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 97.67%

Company Description

Greenlane Holdings Inc is a distributor of vaporization products and consumption accessories in the United States. It offers a selection of stock-keeping units including vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers and customized lines of premium specialty packaging. The company markets and sells its products in both the business to business and business to consumer sectors of the marketplace. Its geographical segment includes the United States; Canada and Europe. The company derives a majority of revenue from the United States.